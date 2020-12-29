Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra: Municipal workers stage protest against Pedana Municipal Commissioner alleging sexual harassment of staff member

The municipal workers at Krishna district's Pedana municipality staged a protest against the Municipal Commissioner for alleged sexual harassment of a female staff member by him.

ANI | Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 29-12-2020 08:38 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 08:38 IST
Andhra: Municipal workers stage protest against Pedana Municipal Commissioner alleging sexual harassment of staff member
Municipal workers staged protest against Pedana Municipal Commissioner (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The municipal workers at Krishna district's Pedana municipality staged a protest against the Municipal Commissioner for alleged sexual harassment of a female staff member by him. The municipal workers led by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) held a dharna on the premises of the Municipal commissioner's office and raised slogans against Municipal Commissioner M Anjaiah.

The protestors demanded Anjaiah's arrest. The agitation was controlled after police intervention. Murali, Sub-Inspector posted at Padana, told ANI that while the workers were alleging that he harassed a female staff member, Anjaiah said he was attacked by some staff members.

"While the workers raised allegations against the commissioner, he alleged that some workers attacked him. Once we receive a complaint, we will proceed with a further course of action," he said. (ANI)

Also Read: Murali Vijay pulls out of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka Legislative Council deputy chairman found dead on rail track, suicide suspected

Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Chairman S L Dharme Gowda was found dead on a rail track in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka in the early hours of Tuesday, with police sources claiming he died by suicide. The body was found on a ra...

US House overrides Trump's veto of USD 740 billion defence bill

Delivering a powerful blow to President Donald Trump, the US House of Representatives has voted by an overwhelming majority to override his veto of a USD 741 billion defence bill. Trump last week vetoed the National Defense Authorization Ac...

First U.S. troops vaccinated in S.Korea as country reports record coronavirus deaths

American troops stationed in South Korea received the first doses of coronavirus vaccine to be administered in the country on Tuesday, as health officials in Seoul reported a daily record of 40 deaths amid a surge in new cases. U.S. Forces ...

Soccer-Sheffield Wednesday sack Pulis after 10 games in charge

Sheffield Wednesday have sacked manager Tony Pulis 45 days into his tenure after he managed just one win from his 10 games in charge, the Championship second-tier club said. The 62-year-old replaced Garry Monk last month with Wednesday seco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020