Andhra: Municipal workers stage protest against Pedana Municipal Commissioner alleging sexual harassment of staff member

The municipal workers at Krishna district's Pedana municipality staged a protest against the Municipal Commissioner for alleged sexual harassment of a female staff member by him. The municipal workers led by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) held a dharna on the premises of the Municipal commissioner's office and raised slogans against Municipal Commissioner M Anjaiah.

The protestors demanded Anjaiah's arrest. The agitation was controlled after police intervention. Murali, Sub-Inspector posted at Padana, told ANI that while the workers were alleging that he harassed a female staff member, Anjaiah said he was attacked by some staff members.

"While the workers raised allegations against the commissioner, he alleged that some workers attacked him. Once we receive a complaint, we will proceed with a further course of action," he said. (ANI)

