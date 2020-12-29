Andhra: Municipal workers stage protest against Pedana Municipal Commissioner alleging sexual harassment of staff member
The municipal workers at Krishna district's Pedana municipality staged a protest against the Municipal Commissioner for alleged sexual harassment of a female staff member by him.ANI | Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 29-12-2020 08:38 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 08:38 IST
The municipal workers at Krishna district's Pedana municipality staged a protest against the Municipal Commissioner for alleged sexual harassment of a female staff member by him. The municipal workers led by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) held a dharna on the premises of the Municipal commissioner's office and raised slogans against Municipal Commissioner M Anjaiah.
The protestors demanded Anjaiah's arrest. The agitation was controlled after police intervention. Murali, Sub-Inspector posted at Padana, told ANI that while the workers were alleging that he harassed a female staff member, Anjaiah said he was attacked by some staff members.
"While the workers raised allegations against the commissioner, he alleged that some workers attacked him. Once we receive a complaint, we will proceed with a further course of action," he said. (ANI)
