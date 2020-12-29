Mumbai police arrests car designer Dilip Chhabria for cheating, forgery

Mumbai Police on Monday arrested car designer Dilip Chhabria in connection with an alleged cheating and forgery case.

Police said Chhabria was arrested in connection with a case registered under sections 420,465,467,468,471, 120(B), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police have also seized one of his luxury cars. (ANI)

Also Read: Popular car designer Dilip Chhabria held in cheating case