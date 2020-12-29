Left Menu
Mumbai police arrests car designer Dilip Chhabria for cheating, forgery

Mumbai Police on Monday arrested car designer Dilip Chhabria in connection with an alleged cheating and forgery case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-12-2020 08:41 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 08:41 IST
Mumbai police arrests Car designer Dilip Chhabria (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Police said Chhabria was arrested in connection with a case registered under sections 420,465,467,468,471, 120(B), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police have also seized one of his luxury cars. (ANI)

