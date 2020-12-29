Left Menu
Four from Assam held in murder case in Goa

They were picked up from Margao railway station on Monday evening when they were trying to flee, a Goa Police spokesperson told reporters.He said the four accused recently killed Khegan Nath, who also hailed from Assam and was a migrant labourer, at Velsao beach in south Goa after they all consumed alcohol during picnic.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 29-12-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 11:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four labourers hailing from Assam have been arrested from Margao in Goa for allegedly killing a 26-year-old man after a drunken brawl at a beach, police said on Tuesday. They were picked up from Margao railway station on Monday evening when they were trying to flee, a Goa Police spokesperson told reporters.

He said the four accused recently killed Khegan Nath, who also hailed from Assam and was a migrant labourer, at Velsao beach in south Goa after they all consumed alcohol during picnic. They are identified as Dulal Das (27), Manash Nath (25), Manash Das (25) and Ridip Das (23), the spokesperson said.

