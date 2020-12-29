Left Menu
One held by Bhubaneswar STF for peddling brown sugar

Bhubaneswar Special Task Force (STF) on Monday arrested one person for allegedly peddling 320-gram brown sugar, the police said in a release.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 29-12-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 14:11 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Bhubaneswar Special Task Force (STF) on Monday arrested one person for allegedly peddling 320-gram brown sugar, the police said in a release. According to a release, the accused identified as Akhaya Baliar Singh was arrested while peddling 320 grams contraband brown sugar with other incriminating materials were seized from his possession.

A case has been registered at Jankia Police Station of Khordha district. The investigation is on. In various operations in the state in 2020, so far STF has seized 23 kilograms 593 gram of brown sugar including today's seizure and arrested over 50 drug peddlers in 26 cases including this case. (ANI)

