Turkey's top court rules philanthropist Kavala's rights not violated -Anadolu

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 29-12-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 15:43 IST
The General Assembly of Turkey's Constitutional Court, the country's highest, ruled on Tuesday that philanthropist Osman Kavala's detention did not violate his rights to liberty and security, state-owned Anadolu agency said.

Kavala, 63, has been jailed since late 2017 without a conviction. He was remanded earlier this month at a hearing that Human Rights Watch called a "show trial" that silences dissent.

Immediately after he was acquitted in February of charges related to nationwide protests in 2013, Kavala was arrested again - this time on charges related to the failed 2016 coup. He has rejected all charges.

