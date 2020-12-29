Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia imposes travel ban on German officials in response to sanctions

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-12-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 16:09 IST
Russia imposes travel ban on German officials in response to sanctions
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Russia said on Tuesday it had added senior German security and intelligence officials to its list of individuals barred from entering the country, in a tit-for-tat response to sanctions imposed on Moscow in October.

The European Union imposed sanctions on the head of Russia's military intelligence, Igor Kostyukov, and on another Russian, accusing them of stealing Chancellor Angela Merkel's emails in a 2015 hacking attack on the German parliament.

Russia's foreign ministry did not name the individuals in its statement announcing the move.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MX TakaTak announces Rs 100 crore creator fund

Short format video app MX TakaTak on Tuesday announced a Rs 100 crore creator fund in a bid to encourage talented and innovative creators to make engaging content on the platform. Announcing the new initiative, it said the fund is meant to ...

CEPI partners with Biological E.Ltd for COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Norway-headquartered CEPI, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and city- based Biological E. Limited on Tuesday announced a collaboration to advance the development and manufacture of the latters COVID-19 subunit vaccine candida...

Delhi court sets aside order awarding 7-day jail term to ex-AAP MLA

A Delhi court has set aside an order awarding 7-day jail term to former Aam Aadmi Party MLA Manoj Kumar for allegedly assaulting a woman in 2014. Special Judge Geetanjli Goel on December 22 set aside an order of a magisterial court while de...

Genome sequencing for all COVID-19 positive flyers who arrived in India from Dec 9 to 22

All international passengers who arrived in India from December 9 to 22 and tested positive for COVID-19 will be subjected to genome sequencing as part of the Centres strategy to detect the mutated coronavirus strain that has emerged in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020