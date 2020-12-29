Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkish-Russian ties not an alternative to NATO, EU - minister

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 29-12-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 16:56 IST
Turkish-Russian ties not an alternative to NATO, EU - minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's relations with Russia are not an alternative to its ties with NATO and the European Union, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Russia on Tuesday.

His comments came after fellow NATO member Washington sanctioned Turkey over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defences, and the EU prepared punitive steps over Turkey's dispute with members Greece and Cyprus over Mediterranean offshore rights.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. UK needs tighter COVID rules to avert new catastrophe, epidemiologist warnsBritains government needs to bring in tighter coronavirus lockdown rules to avert a fresh wave of deaths from a ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Wealthy hospitals rake in U.S. disaster aid for COVID-19 costsAfter collecting billions of dollars in U.S. coronavirus aid, many of the nations wealthiest nonprofit hospitals are no...

Oakridge Energy to solarise 1,000 KVs, Delhi govt schools

Solar firm Oakridge Energy on Tuesday said it has signed agreements with the Delhi government and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to solarise schools in Delhi. The company is aiming to solarise 1,000 institutions by 2022, Oakridge Energy said ...

Mission Sagar-III: INS Kiltan in Cambodia to deliver 15 tonnes of aid for flood-affected people

As a part of ongoing Mission Sagar-III, Indian Naval Ship Kiltan has arrived at Sihanoukville Port in Cambodia to deliver 15 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Flood Relief HADR material for the flood-affected people here. According to a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020