Turkish-Russian ties not an alternative to NATO, EU - minister

Turkish-Russian ties not an alternative to NATO, EU - ministerReuters | Ankara | Updated: 29-12-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 16:56 IST
Turkey's relations with Russia are not an alternative to its ties with NATO and the European Union, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Russia on Tuesday.
His comments came after fellow NATO member Washington sanctioned Turkey over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defences, and the EU prepared punitive steps over Turkey's dispute with members Greece and Cyprus over Mediterranean offshore rights.
