Chennai, Dec 29 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern region

Making a U-turn on his political plunge, superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced that he will not join politics and start a party as announced earlier, citing his frail health.
Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Chairman S L Dharme Gowda was found dead on a rail track in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka, with police sources claiming he died by suicide.
MDS13 TN-LD RAJINIKANTH Rajini does a U-turn; says he is not going to take the political plunge Chennai: Making a U-turn on his political plunge, superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced that he will not join politics and start a party as announced earlier, citing his frail health. . MDS16 KL-IMMOLATION-COUPLE Couple who accidentally immolated themselves to stop eviction die; Govt takes over responsibility of children Thiruvananthapuram: The death of a poor couple, who succumbed to burns after accidentally immolating themselves to stop an eviction drive here, has triggered a widespread row in Kerala, with opposition parties blaming police for the incident, following which the state government extended a helping hand to their orphaned children..
