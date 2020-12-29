Left Menu
Chennai, Dec 29 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern region

.MDS13 TN-LD RAJINIKANTH Rajini does a U-turn says he is not going to take the political plunge Chennai Making a U-turn on his political plunge, superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced that he will not join politics and start a party as announced earlier, citing his frail health.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-12-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 17:16 IST
Highlights from the Southern region at 5.10 PM. . MDS2 KA-DEPUTY CHAIRMAN-LD SUICIDE Karnataka Legislative Council deputy chairman found dead on rail track, suicide suspected Bengaluru: Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Chairman S L Dharme Gowda was found dead on a rail track in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka, with police sources claiming he died by suicide. .

MDS13 TN-LD RAJINIKANTH Rajini does a U-turn; says he is not going to take the political plunge Chennai: Making a U-turn on his political plunge, superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced that he will not join politics and start a party as announced earlier, citing his frail health. . MDS16 KL-IMMOLATION-COUPLE Couple who accidentally immolated themselves to stop eviction die; Govt takes over responsibility of children Thiruvananthapuram: The death of a poor couple, who succumbed to burns after accidentally immolating themselves to stop an eviction drive here, has triggered a widespread row in Kerala, with opposition parties blaming police for the incident, following which the state government extended a helping hand to their orphaned children..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

