Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare conducted a two-day dry run for activities entailed in COVID-19 vaccination in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat from December 28 to December 29.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 19:04 IST
Dry run for COVID-19 vaccination successfully conducted in four states: Govt
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare conducted a two-day dry run for activities entailed in COVID-19 vaccination in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat from December 28 to December 29. "Backed with the experience of rolling out Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) and conducting nationwide multiple wide-range injectable vaccination campaigns such as measles-rubella (MR) and adult Japanese Encephalitis (JE) campaign, required steps are being undertaken to vaccinate priority population groups such as health care workers, frontline workers and people above 50 years for COVID-19," read the release by the Union Health Ministry.

The dry run exercise was aimed at end-to-end testing of COVID-19 vaccination process and included planning and preparations as per the operational guidelines. The objective of dry the run was to undertake and confirm field implementation of IT platform Co-WIN and guide way forward prior to actual implementation.

According to the Ministry, district collector with engagement of district and block task force were made responsible for conducting the dry run and it was expected to provide insights on any gaps or bottle-necks during actual conduct of vaccination. The two-day end-to-end dry run was undertaken in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, Rajkot and Gandhinagar in Gujarat, Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr) in Punjab and Sonitpur and Nalbari districts in Assam.

Specific teams were formed for various tasks by the district administration and activities like uploading of dummy beneficiary's data, session site creation, vaccine allocation, communication vaccination details to vaccinators& beneficiaries, beneficiary mobilisation were carried out. "Field feedback on the first day of dun run was also reviewed on December 29, 2020 through Video conferencing with State and District Programme officers by Joint Secretary (Public Health). All states expressed satisfaction in terms of the operational approach and use of IT platform to ensure transparency and effective monitoring of vaccination processes expected to cover a large number of people across the country. Additional suggestions on IT platform were also noted for further enhancement of Co-WIN platform," the Ministry said.

Detailed insights and feedback will help enrich the operational guidelines and IT platform and will strengthen the COVID-19 vaccination roll out plan. (ANI)

