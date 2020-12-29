Left Menu
Youth held under anti-conversion law in Greater Noida

The man, around 20, had got into a relationship with the girl, but allegedly did not reveal his real name and religion to her, according to Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Pandey.An FIR was lodged at the Dadri police station, after which the accused was arrested, Pandey told PTI.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-12-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 20:28 IST
A youth who was in an interfaith relationship with a girl has been arrested in Greater Noida under the Uttar Pradesh's new anti-conversion law, police said on Tuesday, the second such case to be lodged in Gautam Buddh Nagar district. The man, around 20, had got into a relationship with the girl, but allegedly did not reveal his real name and religion to her, according to Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Pandey.

''An FIR was lodged at the Dadri police station, after which the accused was arrested,'' Pandey told PTI. ''His real name is Shahrukh, but he had concealed his name and religion from the girl.'' The officer declined further details, citing privacy of the girl. The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance nullifies marriages if they are carried out for the sole purpose of religious conversion and provides for a jail term of up to 10 years for violators.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar, the first case under the new law, which was enacted on November 27, was lodged on December 19 at Surajpur police station in Greater Noida. Three women, including a South Korean national, and a man were arrested for allegedly luring local people into converting their religion, according to police.

Over 35 people have been arrested so far in the state under the new law, official figures show. PTI KIS HMB.

