Left Menu
Development News Edition

Take action against persons disrupting telecom services: Rajasthan police directs officials

The Rajasthan police has asked police commissioners and SPs to take action against elements disrupting telecom services by cutting optical fibre networks and provide police protection for restoring services. ADG Crime Ravi Prakash wrote a letter to the commissioners and SPs alerting them over the matter on December 24.There were complaints from telecom companies that some elements deliberately cut fibre lines.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-12-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 20:43 IST
Take action against persons disrupting telecom services: Rajasthan police directs officials

The Rajasthan police has asked police commissioners and SPs to take action against elements disrupting telecom services by cutting optical fibre networks and provide police protection for restoring services. ADG (Crime) Ravi Prakash wrote a letter to the commissioners and SPs alerting them over the matter on December 24.

“There were complaints from telecom companies that some elements deliberately cut fibre lines. So, a general order was issued,” he said. Pointing out that telecom services fall under essential services and its disruption cause heavy inconvenience to the public, the ADG directed the officials to take prompt action on complaints of deliberately cutting or disrupting optical fibre network or damage to mobile towers.

If telecom companies demand police protection to restore the network, it should be immediately fulfilled, he said..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon: UN chief welcomes murder conviction for 1980 blue helmet killings

Deputy UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday that Mr. Guterres took note of the 22 December verdict by the countrys Permanent Military Court, which convicted and sentenced 76-year-old Mahmoud Bazzi to 15 years in prison for the decade...

On 3-day visit to S Korea, Army chief Naravane visits Agency for Defense Development at Daejeon

Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, who is on a three-day visit to South Korea, visited Agency for Defense Development at Daejeon on Tuesday. His visit aims to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries....

It was heartening to see Australian legends praising Rahane's leadership: Gavaskar

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Tuesday said it was heartening to see Australian legends heaping praise on stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane for his leadership skills after he led India to a series-levelling eight-wicket win in the second Tes...

Turkey's top court rejects jailed philanthropist''s complaint

Turkeys highest court on Tuesday rejected a complaint by a philanthropist businessman and human rights defender that his more than three-year detention in prison without a conviction amounts to a violation of his rights. Osman Kavala, 63, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020