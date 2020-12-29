Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIA files chargesheet in extortion case of Naga insurgent group NSCN(IM) involving over Rs 1.5 Cr

The case relates to the recovery of Rs 1,58,72,800 along with illegal arms, ammunition, explosives and incriminating documents from the residential premises of Nsarangbe and his wife Chawang, the official said.The investigation has found a well-organised extortion racket of the NSCNIM involving criminal intimidation of various companies undertaking road construction projects in Manipur, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 21:56 IST
NIA files chargesheet in extortion case of Naga insurgent group NSCN(IM) involving over Rs 1.5 Cr

The NIA filed a chargesheet on Tuesday against five members including a self-styled colonel and his wife of the NSCN(IM), a major insurgent group in the northeast, in an extortion case in Nagaland involving an amount of over Rs 1.5 crore, an official said. The chargesheet against the five accused was filed before a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Nagaland's Dimapur under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosive Substances Act, the Arms Act, the Nagaland Security Regulation (NSR), the Passport Act and the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act.

A self-styled colonel of the NSCN(IM), Rayilung Nsarangbe, a self-styled private of the outfit, Lamci Iralu, Zingshongam Muinao, Ruth Chawang and Ramningle Pame have been named in the chargesheet, an NIA spokesperson said. The case relates to the recovery of Rs 1,58,72,800 along with illegal arms, ammunition, explosives and incriminating documents from the residential premises of Nsarangbe and his wife Chawang, the official said.

The investigation has found a well-organised extortion racket of the NSCN(IM) involving criminal intimidation of various companies undertaking road construction projects in Manipur, he added. Government funds meant for development works were illegally diverted and collected by the NSCN(IM) operatives through extortion by committing a terrorist act punishable under the UAPA, according to the official.

The NSCN(IM) has also laundered the proceeds of terrorism into various financial instruments and real estate investments in the process of layering of the extorted funds, he said. Pame is an elected member of the Autonomous Council of District Tamenglong, Manipur and has been assisting the NSCN(IM) in the collection of the extortion amounts demanded by the outfit, the official said, adding that further investigation in the case is underway.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 variant: Pune cops help sought to trace UK returnees

The Pune Municipal Corporation PMC has sought the help of police to locate some of the UK returnees who are untraceable after reaching here, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said on Tuesday. A new variant of COVID-19 has been found in the UK and those...

NDTV to appeal against Sebi order imposing Rs 5 cr fine on company

New Delhi Television Ltd NDTV on Tuesday said it will appeal against market regulator Sebis order imposing a fine of Rs 5 crore on the company for alleged failure to disclose price-sensitive information about certain loan agreements. The co...

Centre working for corporations, not bothered about farmers: SP leaders

The Centre is working in the interest of corporations and is not bothered about the farmers protesting at Delhis border in this cold weather, Samajwadi Party SP leaders alleged here on Tuesday as the opposition party reached out to the comm...

Rugby-Ball to leave Wales and Scarlets at the end of the season

Wales lock Jake Ball announced on Tuesday he will leave Scarlets at the end of the season to be with his family in Australia, effectively ending his international career. The 29-year-old said he had made the decision for family reasons afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020