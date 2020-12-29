Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nine arrested for duping people through fake call centre

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 29-12-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 22:58 IST
Nine arrested for duping people through fake call centre

Nine people were arrested for allegedly duping people through a fake call centre in Kanchan park colony of Loni, police said

Police have seized Rs 4.4 lakh, 22 sim cards, 45 ATM cards, six cheque books, 24 mobile phones, five Aadhar cards and two luxury cars from their possession, Superintendent of Police City (I) Abhishek Verma said

''The gang members were taking money through real time gross settlement (RTGS) system by posing as car showroom owners,'' he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

UPDATE 1-Indonesia secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, AstraZeneca

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine president signs decree to suspend constitutional court judge for two months

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on Tuesday to suspend the head of the Constitutional Court, Oleksandr Tupytskyi, for two months, escalating a conflict between the presidency and the court over reforms. Ukrainian prose...

EU to buy extra 100 mln doses of Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine

The European Union will buy an extra 100 million doses of Pfizer and BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total from the two firms to 300 million doses, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.We decided to ta...

Hry Staff Selection Commission to issue fresh advt for recruitment of constables

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission HSSC will issue a fresh advertisement for the recruitment of police constables after it withdrew the previous one, with the government claiming that the move is aimed at giving an opportunity to the ca...

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Germany could offer shots against the coronavirus to all who want them by the summer if a third vaccine from either Johnson Johnson, AstraZeneca or CureVac wins EU approval, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday. Spahn was grilled dur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020