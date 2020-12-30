Left Menu
Robbers loot Rs 7 lakh from collection agent in Ambala

Three unidentified men opened fire at a collection agent at the Ambala Cantonment and snatched Rs seven lakh in cash from him on Tuesday, police said. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.Police said Singh collects cash from various showrooms and deposits the money in their bank accounts.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 30-12-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 00:10 IST
Three unidentified men opened fire at a collection agent at the Ambala Cantonment and snatched Rs seven lakh in cash from him on Tuesday, police said. The injured collection agent, Avtar Singh, was rushed to the local civil hospital where he was stated to be out of danger. He sustained injuries on his leg. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Police said Singh collects cash from various showrooms and deposits the money in their bank accounts. He had collected cash from a showroom of a garments company located on the national highway near Ambala Cantonment, the police said, adding that when he was crossing the Nicolson road to deposit the amount in a private bank, three bike-borne men with their faces covered with mufflers fired at him, snatched the bag of money from him and fled the spot.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ram Kumar said a police team has been deputed to nab the culprits..

