Man held for duping people on pretext of doubling their money

So far, 14 victims have surfaced who have been cheated to the tune of Rs 4 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 00:48 IST
A man has been arrested for allegedly duping people by promising them double returns on their investments, police said on Tuesday. So far, 14 victims have surfaced who have been cheated to the tune of Rs 4 crore

Police said one of the accused Priya approached the victims as an employee of a reputed firm and asked them to invest their money in her company. She, along with her husband Harish Arora, her brother Nikhil Mishra and others introduced themselves as directors in the company, the police said. After a case was registered against Priya, she was arrested on March 11, 2019. Her husband was also arrested on January 6, 2020, the police said. “During interrogation, Nikhil did not give justified answers. He said that he had no connection with Priya. But when the statements of some complainants were recorded after the arrest of Priya, they alleged that she in connivance with her brother Nikhil cheated them,” Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) O P Mishra said. Nikhil used to explain the victims scheme of doubling the amount in a short period. The accused was arrested after detailed interrogation on Monday. He did not give justified answers about the five trading accounts managed by him and about the amount transferred to his bank accounts which were further used for commodity trading, the officer said. An investigation is underway to trace other accused, police added.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

