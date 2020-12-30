Two of 12 Hong Kong activists detained in China to be returned- Global Times

Two of 12 Hong Kong activists detained in China to be returned- Global TimesReuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-12-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 08:31 IST
Two of 12 Hong Kong activists detained in mainland China over an illegal border crossing will be returned to Hong Kong authorities, the Global Times reported on Wednesday.
Hong Kong police said on Wednesday it would hold a press conference just before noon regarding the transfer of two suspects held in the mainland to local authorities. It did not elaborate.