Left Menu
Development News Edition

Louisville police officer who shot Breonna Taylor to be fired - U.S. media

Cosgrove and Jaynes have been on administrative reassignment during the investigation, the newspaper reported. Jaynes' pre-termination letter, from interim chief Yvette Gentry, accused him of breaching department policies around truthfulness and preparing for a warrant's execution, according to the Washington Post.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 11:47 IST
Louisville police officer who shot Breonna Taylor to be fired - U.S. media
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Louisville police officer who fired the shot that killed Breonna Taylor, a Black emergency medical technician, was told on Tuesday that the department was moving to fire him, U.S. media reported.

Police shot and killed Taylor during a botched raid of her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, early on March 13. Taylor's boyfriend, who was with her when police burst into the home, fired once at what he said he believed were intruders. Three police officers responded with 32 shots, six of which struck Taylor, killing her.

Lawyers for Detective Myles Cosgrove, one of the officers who shot Taylor, and Detective Joshua Jaynes, who prepared the search warrant for the raid, said in a statement quoted by the New York Times that each had received notices of termination. Cosgrove and Jaynes have been on administrative reassignment during the investigation, the newspaper reported.

Jaynes' pre-termination letter, from interim chief Yvette Gentry, accused him of breaching department policies around truthfulness and preparing for a warrant's execution, according to the Washington Post. "These are extreme violations of our policies, which endangered others," Gentry wrote in the letter. "Your actions have brought discredit upon yourself and the Department."

"We intend to show up to the pre-termination hearing on Dec. 31 and we're going to contest this action, although I'm not optimistic about Interim Chief Gentry changing her decision," Thomas Clay, Jaynes' lawyer, said in a statement to local media. The Louisville Metro Police Department did not comment when contacted by Reuters.

Taylor's death came back to light over the summer as demonstrations against racism and police brutality spread across the U.S. after the death in May of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea holds final hearing in Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee's graft trial

The final hearing of a trial that will decide whether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee returns to jail for alleged bribery began in a Seoul court on Wednesday. The heir of one of South Koreas most powerful families was co...

'Southpaw slayer' Ashwin surpasses Muralitharan to add feather to illustrious cap

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has added another feather to his cap as he surpassed Sri Lanka spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan to become the bowler to dismiss most left-handers in the longest format of the game. Ashwin achieved the feat ...

UK house prices rise by most in six years - Nationwide

British house prices rose faster than expected in December to record their biggest annual increase in six years, as tax incentives and COVID-driven appetite for larger homes continued to boost demand, mortgage lender Nationwide said.House p...

Tokyo governor warns of possible 'explosion' in COVID-19 cases

Tokyos coronavirus outbreak is severe and could explode in the coming days just as Japan begins its New Years holiday period, in which millions of people usually move around the country, the citys governor said on Wednesday.The capital reco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020