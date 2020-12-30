Three militants killed in J-K encounter

Three unidentified militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Parimpora area of the city, police said on Wednesday. Militants had opened fire on security forces during a cordon and search operation in the area on Tuesday evening, a police official said.

He said the cordon was strengthened and the two sides exchanged fire intermittently throughout the night. While one militant was killed early morning, two others were shot dead a few hours later, the official said.

He said the details of the operation will be shared later in the day.