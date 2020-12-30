Left Menu
SC issues notice to Andhra over requirement of 3 years experience as advocate for Civil Judge exam

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Andhra Pradesh government on a plea challenging the pre-requisite condition of three years of practice as an advocate to be eligible to write Civil Judge Exam in Andhra Pradesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 13:32 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Andhra Pradesh government on a plea challenging the pre-requisite condition of three years of practice as an advocate to be eligible to write Civil Judge Exam in Andhra Pradesh. A Bench headed by Justice Indira Banerjee also refuses to stay the Andhra Pradesh State Judicial Service Rules of 2007 which lays down the condition.

In its order, the Bench said, "Petitioner has challenged a notification of 2020 inviting application for appointment of civil judge junior division in Andhra Pradesh State Judicial Services. The question is on the eligibility requirement of three years as a practicing advocate. 2007 rules are under challenge in this plea. There can be no kind of urgency to entertain this petition on vacations. Let the plea be listed for hearing on the date of reopening. Notice be issued in the meanwhile. Matter to be listed on January 5." The Bench was hearing a plea filed by Regalagadda Venkatesh also seeking quashing of a notification of December 2020 inviting application for appointment of Civil Judge junior division in Andhra Pradesh.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner argues that the last date for filing online application is January 2 and he should be allowed to do so. (ANI)

