Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentine Senate approves bill legalising abortion

The bill, which would legalise elective abortion in the first 14 weeks of a pregnancy, was already approved by Argentinas Chamber of Deputies and had the support of President Alberto Fernndez, meaning the Senate vote would be its final hurdle.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 30-12-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 14:01 IST
Argentine Senate approves bill legalising abortion

Argentinas Senate has passed a law legalising abortion, a victory for the womens movement that has been fighting for the right for decades. Under Wednesday's majority vote, abortion is legalised up to the 14th week of pregnancy, and is also legal after that time in cases of rape or danger to the mothers life.

The vote was passed with 38 votes in favor, 29 against and one abstention, after a marathon 12-hour session that began late Tuesday. It was already approved by Argentinas Chamber of Deputies and has the support of President Alberto Fernández, meaning the Senate vote is its final hurdle. Argentine senators debated for hour after hour over legalising abortion, wrangling into the early hours of Wednesday before a vote that marked the culmination of a decades-long fight by women's groups in Pope Francis' homeland and have repercussions across a continent where the procedure is largely illegal. The bill, which would legalise elective abortion in the first 14 weeks of a pregnancy, was already approved by Argentinas Chamber of Deputies and had the support of President Alberto Fernández, meaning the Senate vote would be its final hurdle.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSTANT VIEW 2-UK approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University as it battles a winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus. ANTONELLA VIOLA...

Britain first to approve AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca as it battles a major winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus. Britain h...

Haryana Police in process of setting up Regional Cybercrime Coordination Centre: DGP

The Haryana Police is in the process of establishing a Regional Cybercrime Coordination Centre in the state to comprehensively deal with online criminal activities. Director General of Police DGP Manoj Yadava said on Wednesday the facility ...

Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding

Eskom will again implement stage 2 load shedding which is expected to get underway at 10 pm tonight.Wednesdays load shedding marks day two of load shedding after the power utility announced that it would cut power on Tuesday into Wednesday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020