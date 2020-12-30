Left Menu
Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said he has been discharged from Medanta Hospital and will stay at home on oxygen support.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 30-12-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 15:39 IST
Haryana minister Anil Vij discharged from hospital after COVID-19 treatment
Haryana Minister Anil Vij (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said he has been discharged from Medanta Hospital and will stay at home on oxygen support. "I am discharged from Medanta Hospital today. Will stay at Home on Oxygen support," Vij informed through a tweet.

He was tested with COVID-19 on December 5 and was later hospitalised. He was showing improvement in his health condition for a while and has now been discharged from the hospital. Vij has been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Gurugram hospital since December 15. He was kept in the COVID Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on high flow nasal cannula and doctors were hopeful for his discharge. His condition showed steady improvement and he was shifted to a room in COVID ward on December 23. Now, he will be on oxygen support at his residence.

The minister was administered a dose of 'Covaxin' at a hospital in Ambala on November 20. This vaccination was a part of its third phase trial and he had offered to be the first volunteer for it. Covaxin is an indigenous vaccine, which has been developed by Bharat Biotech. Haryana Health Minister's contracting of COVID-19 gained importance as he was already administered with the Covaxin. However, it was later clarified that he was given only one dose of the vaccine and another was pending. (ANI)

