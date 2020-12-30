Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian state's "Love Jihad" law denounced by ex-bureaucrats, diplomats in open letter

"You can pose no greater threat to the nation than by turning its own citizens against one another, a conflict that can only serve the country's enemies," the former bureaucrats wrote in the letter addressed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a firebrand Hindu monk and rising star in the BJP. Vigilantes from Hindu groups were intimidating and harassing Indians, especially Muslim men, and "acting as a power unto themselves," the former bureaucrats from various federal ministries, states, government agencies and foreign missions said.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 16:26 IST
Indian state's "Love Jihad" law denounced by ex-bureaucrats, diplomats in open letter
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Over 100 retired senior civil servants and diplomats urged the Hindu nationalist leader of Uttar Pradesh state to repeal a new law criminalizing forced religious conversion of brides, warning in an open letter that it risked fuelling communal tensions.

Although no religion is specified in the legislation, critics say it is aimed against the country's Muslim minority. Hardline Hindu groups have accused Muslim men of waging a campaign, dubbed "Love Jihad", to lure Hindu women to Islam with promises of marriage. Uttar Pradesh (UP), a northern state that is controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party and is the most populous in the country, enacted a law last month against pressuring brides to change their faith or offering financial rewards to converts. The BJP-controlled government in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh is preparing to follow suit. "You can pose no greater threat to the nation than by turning its own citizens against one another, a conflict that can only serve the country's enemies," the former bureaucrats wrote in the letter addressed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a firebrand Hindu monk and rising star in the BJP.

Vigilantes from Hindu groups were intimidating and harassing Indians, especially Muslim men, and "acting as a power unto themselves," the former bureaucrats from various federal ministries, states, government agencies and foreign missions said. "What is worse is that your law enforcement machinery, with the active backing of your government, is playing a role reminiscent of the secret police in authoritarian regimes," they said in the letter dated Dec. 29.

Thirty Muslim men were arrested in Uttar Pradesh under the new law earlier this month, and could face jail terms if found guilty. The former bureaucrats, several of whom were well-known public figures, said the state government should withdraw the "illegal" order, compensate victims and hold errant policemen accountable.

Mrityunjay Kumar, an advisor to Adityanath told Reuters that the government has not received any letter yet and called it "a publicity stunt." "It's an open letter and, therefore, it's been placed in the public domain," said Wajahat Habibullah, India's former chief information commissioner and one of the signatories.

"The main purpose is to awaken the public to the illegality of the action taken by the UP government," he said.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Being criticised for small catches but can't allow drug lords free run in narcotics sale: NCB chief

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB may be criticised for apprehending people possessing small amount of cannabis but it cannot allow free run to drug lords and peddlers in selling narcotics and ruining lives, the agencys chief Rakesh Asthana ...

Iran allocates $150,000 for families of each victim of Ukraine plane crash - IRNA

Irans cabinet on Wednesday allocated 150,000 for the families of each of the 176 victims of a Ukrainian plane downed in Iranian airspace in January, the official IRNA news agency reported.The cabinet approved the provision of 150,000 or the...

Chinese drugmaker: Vaccine 79.3% effective in final tests

A Chinese drugmaker said Wednesday its coronavirus vaccine was found to be 79.3 per cent effective at preventing infection in preliminary data from the final round of testing, moving Beijing closer to possibly being able to fulfill its pled...

Lebanon can stretch reserves for six more months of subsidies, PM says

Lebanon can ration 2 billion in reserves left for subsidies to last six more months, the caretaker prime minister said on Tuesday, as the countrys financial meltdown raises fears of rising hunger. Lebanons worst crisis since its 1975-1990 c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020