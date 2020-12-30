Left Menu
Maha: Labour dept official held for taking Rs 60,000 bribe

The arrest was made on Tuesday, an official release said.As per the complaint, accused Sachin J Shelar, assistant labour commissioner, Ministry of Labour and Employment, had demanded the bribe over issues relating to the safety of labour at the company of the complainant, it said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-12-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 16:30 IST
Maha: Labour dept official held for taking Rs 60,000 bribe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) anti-corruption branch has arrested a labour department official for taking Rs 60,000 bribe here. The arrest was made on Tuesday, an official release said.

As per the complaint, accused Sachin J Shelar, assistant labour commissioner, Ministry of Labour and Employment, had demanded the bribe over issues relating to the safety of labour at the company of the complainant, it said. On December 13, Shelar had inspected the complainant's firm and directed him to submit certain documents at the office of the labour commissioner. Three days later, he was asked to meet the accused at his residence.

Anticipating that the accused might demand bribe, the owner of the fir, lodged a complaint with the CBI on December 18. On December 21, the accused demanded bribe to settle the matter regarding irregularities related to safety of labourers. On Tuesday, when the accused accepted Rs 60,000 from the complainant, the CBI arrested him.

Searches are being conducted at the office and residence of the accused, the release said, adding that the accused will be produced before a special court.

