P Ravi Kumar appointed new Karnataka Chief Secretary

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-12-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 17:05 IST
P Ravi Kumar appointed new Karnataka Chief Secretary

P Ravi Kumar, an IAS officer ofthe 1984 batch, has been appointed as the new Chief Secretaryof Karnataka

He will take over from incumbent T M Vijay Bhaskar, whowill retire from service on December 31

Kumar, who is presently the additional chief secretary,will be the 38th Chief Secretary of the state, officialsources said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

