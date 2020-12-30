P Ravi Kumar appointed new Karnataka Chief Secretary

P Ravi Kumar appointed new Karnataka Chief SecretaryPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-12-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 17:05 IST
P Ravi Kumar, an IAS officer ofthe 1984 batch, has been appointed as the new Chief Secretaryof Karnataka
He will take over from incumbent T M Vijay Bhaskar, whowill retire from service on December 31
Kumar, who is presently the additional chief secretary,will be the 38th Chief Secretary of the state, officialsources said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ravi Kumar
- Secretaryof Karnataka
- T M Vijay Bhaskar