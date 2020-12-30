Ugandan police use tear gas to disperse crowd protesting arrest of opposition candidate - witness

Ugandan police use tear gas to disperse crowd protesting arrest of opposition candidate - witnessReuters | Kampala | Updated: 30-12-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 18:41 IST
Police fired tear gas to disperse a crowd protesting against the arrest of Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine and his campaign team on Wednesday, a witness said.
"They are firing even now to disperse people gathering on roads," a witness who did not want to give his name for security reasons told Reuters from the central town of Kalangala.