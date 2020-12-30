CISF takes over security of Rajasthan thermal power plant

An armed contingent of over 190 CISF personnel has taken over the security of Rajasthan's largest thermal power plant located in the border district of Sri Ganganagar, officials said on Wednesday. The plant's chief engineer, B Kumar, handed over a ceremonial key of the facility to CISF Deputy Inspector General Prabodh Chandra during an event held at the facility on Tuesday.

The central force will provide counter-terror security cover to the facility. ''The power plant based in Suratgarh area of the district is a coal-based supercritical thermal power plant with a capacity to generate 1,320 MW power. It is operated by the RVUNL or the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd,'' an spokesperson for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said here.

He added that the plant has been provided with an armed cover of the force ''in the light of the increased threat perception to coal-based supercritical thermal power plants situated across the country''. Hence, the power plant at Suratgarh is ''inherently vulnerable to threats from anti-nationals and saboteurs''.

A contingent of 191 Central Industrial Security Force personnel led by a deputy commandant-rank officer will guard the facility, he said. The power plant is the largest in the state in terms of capacity and is located in the Sri Ganganagar district that shares its border with Pakistan along the Thar desert.

Suratgarh is about 400 km from state capital Jaipur and has an Indian Air Force station and a military base. The CISF will provide round-the-clock security in a quick response team (QRT) pattern, as part of which the commando-trained personnel will keep vigil from vantage positions at the facility, using sophisticated assault weapons and will have vehicles for movement.

They will ensure that terror threats to the power plant are kept at bay and any kind of attack or sabotage to the facility is thwarted, a senior officer said..