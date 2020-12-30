UK's House of Commons overwhelmingly backs Brexit trade deal

British lawmakers on Wednesday voted in favour of legislation implementing the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with the European Union last week.

Lawmakers voted 521 to 73 to progress the bill to its final stages in the lower house of parliament. A second vote, due shortly, will confirm its approval by the lower house before it moves to the upper house later on Wednesday.

It is expected to become law around midnight.

