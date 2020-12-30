UK's House of Commons approves Brexit trade deal by 521 votes to 73

UK's House of Commons approves Brexit trade deal by 521 votes to 73Reuters | London | Updated: 30-12-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 20:28 IST
British lawmakers on Wednesday voted to approve legislation implementing the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with the European Union last week.
The vote on the legislation to enact the trade agreement was passed by 521 to 73 votes in parliament's lower house. It now passes to the upper house for approval later on Wednesday, before becoming law around midnight.
Also Read: Jaishankar and British foreign secretary hold talks, discuss ways of expanding cooperation
- READ MORE ON:
- British