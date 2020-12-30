Left Menu
Man arrested for murder of daughter-in-law

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 20:52 IST
A 55-year-old man was arrested in the city on Wednesday alongwith two others for allegedly killing his daughter-in-law and dumping her body in a creek. The accused were identified as Kamal Laxmi Roy and his alleged accomplices Krishna Kumar Singh alias Thakur and Pradeep Shobhnath Gupta, both auto rickshaw drivers.

Suburban Malvani police found the body of Nalini Pankaj Roy (age around 30), Roy's daughter-in-law, in a highly decomposed state on Aksa beach last week, an official said. Probe revealed that Roy was not happy with his son's marriage to Nalini and he also suspected her character.

In the early hours of December 9, the accused strangulated Nalini at Roy's house at Bihari Tekdi in Kandivali, police said. Later they stuffed the body into a gunny bag and allegedly dumped it into a creek in Kandivali.

Samta Nagar police, in whose jurisdiction the alleged killing took place, are conducting further probe..

