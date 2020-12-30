Left Menu
Development News Edition

24-year-old arrested for murder of friend who couldn't return borrowed money

Ankit wanted to purchase a new motorcycle, but the victim, 35-year-old Ravi, could not return the money and sought more time, police said. The victim was unable to return the money and sought some more extension of time from Ankit, the DCP said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 22:14 IST
24-year-old arrested for murder of friend who couldn't return borrowed money

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his friend whom he had lent Rs 77,000 during the lockdown but did not receive the amount back in time, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Ankit, a resident of Prem Nagar-III, they said. Ankit wanted to purchase a new motorcycle, but the victim, 35-year-old Ravi, could not return the money and sought more time, police said. A CCTV footage shows the accused roaming on his scooter with a white gunny bag. Police said on Tuesday information was received regarding a body tied in a bag having blood stains on it. Police rushed to the spot where a male body was found in a plastic gunny bag. The body was preserved at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for autopsy, a senior police officer said. ''When police were checking the CCTV footage, they spotted a person riding a blue scooter and carrying the gunny bag. Later, he was identified as Ankit and was nabbed from his house,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) P K Mishra said. During interrogation, Ankit disclosed that he had lent Rs 77,000 to Ravi during the lockdown. The victim was unable to return the money and sought some more extension of time from Ankit, the DCP said. This infuriated Ankit who wanted to purchase a motorcycle. He flatly refused any further extension of time for returning the money and called Ravi to his rented accommodation, Mishra said. A heated argument ensued between them, following which Ankit hit Ravi’s head against the wall. Ravi lost consciousness and blood started oozing from his head, the DCP said. Thereafter, he strangulated Ravi with the help of a plastic cable. He tied his mouth, hand and legs with the plastic cable, plastic twine and tape and put it in a gunny bag, police said. He kept the bag on the scooter and took rounds before dumping it at an isolated place, police added.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Encounters went up in 2020; rapes, murders down: Noida Police

The Gautam Nagar district which switched over to the commissionerate system of policing in January saw a nearly 65 per cent rise in cases of gunfights between police and miscreants this year compared to the last, official data reveal. Reeli...

Trump's $2,000 checks all but dead as GOP Senate refuses aid

President Donald Trumps push for USD 2,000 COVID-19 relief checks was all but dead on Wednesday as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed an alternative approach of loading up the bill with other White House priorities that appeare...

Classes for 10th, 12th to resume in Karnataka from Jan 1 amid COVID-19

Classes for standard 10th and 12th will start from January 1 with all COVID-19 protocols in place, said Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar. Schools and educational institutes across the country were closed...

France brushes off fresh lockdown, eyes curfew changes

France was not planning local lockdown measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 for now, the governments spokesman said on Wednesday, although he dampened hopes for a quick reopening of cultural attractions and said curfews could be tight...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020