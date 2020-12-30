24-year-old arrested for murder of friend who couldn't return borrowed money

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his friend whom he had lent Rs 77,000 during the lockdown but did not receive the amount back in time, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Ankit, a resident of Prem Nagar-III, they said. Ankit wanted to purchase a new motorcycle, but the victim, 35-year-old Ravi, could not return the money and sought more time, police said. A CCTV footage shows the accused roaming on his scooter with a white gunny bag. Police said on Tuesday information was received regarding a body tied in a bag having blood stains on it. Police rushed to the spot where a male body was found in a plastic gunny bag. The body was preserved at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for autopsy, a senior police officer said. ''When police were checking the CCTV footage, they spotted a person riding a blue scooter and carrying the gunny bag. Later, he was identified as Ankit and was nabbed from his house,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) P K Mishra said. During interrogation, Ankit disclosed that he had lent Rs 77,000 to Ravi during the lockdown. The victim was unable to return the money and sought some more extension of time from Ankit, the DCP said. This infuriated Ankit who wanted to purchase a motorcycle. He flatly refused any further extension of time for returning the money and called Ravi to his rented accommodation, Mishra said. A heated argument ensued between them, following which Ankit hit Ravi’s head against the wall. Ravi lost consciousness and blood started oozing from his head, the DCP said. Thereafter, he strangulated Ravi with the help of a plastic cable. He tied his mouth, hand and legs with the plastic cable, plastic twine and tape and put it in a gunny bag, police said. He kept the bag on the scooter and took rounds before dumping it at an isolated place, police added.