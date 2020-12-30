Left Menu
Trader robbed of Rs 13 lakh in Greater Noida

Rakesh Agarwal was on his way to Ghaziabad when the incident took place in the Dadri police station area, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.Agarwal has told police that he was on the Bisahda village road when four men on two motorcycles waylaid his Maruti Swift car.

Updated: 30-12-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 22:30 IST
A rice trader was robbed of Rs 13 lakh cash by four unidentified people, who waylaid his car on a road in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said. Rakesh Agarwal was on his way to Ghaziabad when the incident took place in the Dadri police station area, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

''Agarwal has told police that he was on the Bisahda (village) road when four men on two motorcycles waylaid his Maruti Swift car. Two men on one motorcycle came ahead of his car, while the other two remained behind it,'' Singh said. ''The assailants then forcefully took the cash from him and fled the spot. Agarwal told police that it was Rs 13 lakh. There was, however, no use of firearms or assault with the complainant,'' the officer said.

An FIR has been lodged at the local Dadri police station, and an investigation taken up, he said, assuring the case would be worked out soon..

