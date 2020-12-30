Left Menu
Woman molested by two friends in moving car

A young woman was allegedly molested by two of her friends in a moving vehicle in the city while returning home after attending a birthday party, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2020 22:57 IST
A young woman was allegedly molested by two of her friends in a moving vehicle in the city while returning home after attending a birthday party, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. An FIR has been lodged at the Jadavpur Police Station late on Tuesday night by the victim, a 21-year-old resident of Mahestala in the South 24 Parganas district, he said.

The victim was returning home at around 11 pm after attending a birthday party of her friend in Jadavpur's Bikramgarh area in a vehicle where three of her friends including one woman were present, he said. ''It was at that time that the two male friends allegedly started sexually molesting her inside the moving vehicle. The woman friend did not object to it and the victim kept on screaming for help. Then she was thrown out of the vehicle near the Bhowanipore Police Station,'' he said.

The victim then contacted one of her male friends over the phone who then took her to the Jadavpur Police Station where she lodged a complaint regarding the incident, the officer said. ''We are looking for the two male and also for the woman. We are trying to locate them via their mobile tower location. Our officers are working on it,'' he added.

