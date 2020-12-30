Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sheriff: 4 dead in Houston domestic violence shooting

Gonzalez said he believes the 49-year-old was the boyfriend of one of the women and that the other woman and man were her adult children. He said multiple guns were found in the home and the 49-year-old told police he was injured before he shot himself. Gonzalez said investigators believe everyone but that man had been shot before officers arrived.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 30-12-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 23:42 IST
Sheriff: 4 dead in Houston domestic violence shooting

Four people were killed at a Houston home on Wednesday in what authorities said was likely a domestic violence shooting that included a man firing at police before turning a gun on himself. Officers went to a home in the city's northeast around 3:15 am after receiving a call saying a woman had been shot, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference. The officers were met with gunfire and a SWAT team from the sheriff's office was then dispatched to the home.

Gonzalez said the SWAT team was eventually able to negotiate with the man to enter the home, but as team members were going inside they heard “a final gunshot.” In the house, the officers found two dead women and two dead men, including a 49-year-old man who shot himself, he said. Gonzalez said he believes the 49-year-old was the boyfriend of one of the women and that the other woman and man were her adult children. He also said one of the women who was ultimately shot is likely the person who called police. He did not identify any of them by name or give the ages of the other three.

The sheriff said the boyfriend appears to have been “the aggressor,” but he emphasised that investigators are not yet certain of how the shootings played out. He said multiple guns were found in the home and the 49-year-old told police he was injured before he shot himself. Gonzalez said investigators believe everyone but that man had been shot before officers arrived. He said officers did not fire any shots and that no officers were wounded.

Sheriff's deputies have not been called to the house before, according to Gonzalez..

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

UK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mob attacks, sets ablaze Hindu temple in northwestern Pakistan

A mob in northwestern Pakistan attacked and set ablaze a century-old Hindu temple on Wednesday, officials said, prompting condemnations from the Muslim-majority countrys Hindu community.Hindus are the largest non-Muslim majority in the coun...

EXPLAINER: Scientists trying to understand new virus variant

Does it spread more easily Make people sicker Mean that treatments and vaccines wont work Questions are multiplying as fast as new variants of the coronavirus, especially the one moving through England and now popping up in the US and other...

Emergency U.S. authorization for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine likely in April

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University will likely be authorized for emergency use in the United States in April, the chief adviser for the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program said on Wednesday. ...

AstraZeneca tells Chile to wrap up vaccine trial recruitment

AstraZeneca has wrapped up recruitment for its COVID-19 vaccine trial in Chile with 2,000 volunteers signed up, the university running the study confirmed on Wednesday.The University of Chile, which runs two of three trial sites for the vac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020