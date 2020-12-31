Left Menu
Maha: Jewelery worth Rs 7 crore looted from shop in Palghar

Unidentified thieves broke into a jewelers shop in Palghar district of Maharashtra and decamped with gold jewelery worth Rs 7 crore, police said on Wednesday. The thieves looted 14 kg of gold jewelery and Rs 60 lakh in cash after entering the shop, located in Boisar area, in the early hours of Wednesday, a local police official said.A security guard hired by the owners a month ago too has been missing, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-12-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 00:09 IST
Maha: Jewelery worth Rs 7 crore looted from shop in Palghar

Unidentified thieves broke into a jeweler's shop in Palghar district of Maharashtra and decamped with gold jewelery worth Rs 7 crore, police said on Wednesday. The thieves looted 14 kg of gold jewelery and Rs 60 lakh in cash after entering the shop, located in Boisar area, in the early hours of Wednesday, a local police official said.

A security guard hired by the owners a month ago too has been missing, he said. Police suspect that at least six persons were involved in the crime and CCTV footage is being scanned to identify suspects, he said.

