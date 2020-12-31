No large gatherings to be allowed for celebrating New Year eve in Kolkata: police

The Kolkata Police have taken measures to ensure that all COVID-19 safety protocols are maintained and there is no large gathering for celebrating the New Year eve, as ordered by the Calcutta High Court to check a spike in infections, an officer said on Wednesday. Security has been beefed up in and around the city to avoid any untoward incident on that day, he said.

''We have taken all measures to ensure that there is no large gathering in and around the city during the New Year's eve tomorrow. We have deployed senior officers in the rank of deputy commissioners in Park Street, Esplanade and other areas where people usually gather on the occasion,'' the IPS officer said. The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday asked the West Bengal government to ensure that effective protocols related to Covid safety are maintained during the year-end festivities.

Personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and local police stations will be posted in the city, while drones will be used to monitor the situation, the officer said. ''Police personnel in plainclothes will also be deployed at crucial points such as shopping malls. We know that people will be coming out but we will not allow them to gather. We have also upped the vigil to check drunken driving, pick-pocketing and eve-teasing,'' he said.

An additional police force of over 5,000 personnel including women patrolling team 'Winners' and combat unit 'Warriors' will be deployed in the city from Wednesday night, he said. Security will be beefed up near night clubs, restaurants and pubs across the city.

Checking of vehicles and bikes will be conducted at important junctions as several ''naka points'' are already in place to prevent rash riding and driving, he said. Nearly 2,000 police personnel including civic and green police have been deployed in areas under the jurisdiction of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, a senior officer of the force said.

Security and monitoring have been tightened in Salt Lake's Sector V, New Town, Baguiati areas as well as in the vicinity of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, he said. Similar arrangements have also been made in Howrah city limits, a police officer said.