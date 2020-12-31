Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egyptian prosecution wants accusations against police excluded from Regeni case

Egypt's public prosecution told investigators on Wednesday to exclude Italian prosecutors' accusations against four Egyptian policemen from case documents on the 2016 killing of an Italian student in Cairo. Egyptian police and Egyptian officials have denied any involvement in Regeni's killing. But Italian prosecutors said on Dec. 10 they planned to charge four senior members of Egypt's security services whom they suspect of taking part in the "aggravated kidnapping" of Regeni.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 31-12-2020 03:11 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 03:11 IST
Egyptian prosecution wants accusations against police excluded from Regeni case

Egypt's public prosecution told investigators on Wednesday to exclude Italian prosecutors' accusations against four Egyptian policemen from case documents on the 2016 killing of an Italian student in Cairo. The public prosecution's comments appeared intended to signal the officers are no longer considered suspects in Egypt and that Cairo does not want Italy to prosecute them.

Giulio Regeni, a postgraduate student at Britain's Cambridge University, disappeared in the Egyptian capital in January 2016. His body was found almost a week later and a post mortem examination showed he had been tortured before his death. Egyptian police and Egyptian officials have denied any involvement in Regeni's killing.

But Italian prosecutors said on Dec. 10 they planned to charge four senior members of Egypt's security services whom they suspect of taking part in the "aggravated kidnapping" of Regeni. One of them also faces charges of "conspiracy to commit aggravated murder", they said. They gave the four men 20 days to respond to the charges after which, they said, they would ask a judge to indict them.

In a statement on Wednesday, Egypt's public prosecution said "there is no point in launching a criminal case (over Regeni's torture and killing) ... due to the lack of knowledge of the perpetrator". It said investigative authorities should "exclude what was attributed (by Italian prosecutors) to four officers ... from the papers in that incident."

Italy's foreign ministry described the Egyptian public prosecution's position as "unacceptable". In a statement, it expressed confidence in the work of the Italian judiciary and said Italy would "continue to act in all forums, including the European Union, so that the truth about the barbaric murder of Giulio Regeni can finally emerge."

It urged Egypt's public prosecution to "share this need for truth" and cooperate with Italian prosecutors. Egypt announced on Nov. 30 that it was temporarily suspending its investigation into the murder, saying it had reservations about the evidence Italy had compiled.

Intelligence and security sources told Reuters in 2016 that police had arrested Regeni outside a Cairo metro station and then transferred him to a compound run by Homeland Security. The police have denied this and Egyptian officials have denied any involvement in Regeni's killing. Regeni, 28, disappeared on Jan. 25, 2016, the fifth anniversary of the start of the 2011 uprising that ended the 30-year rule of Hosni Mubarak.

Italian and Egyptian investigators had been working together to try to solve the crime. But Italian judicial sources told Reuters last year that Italy was frustrated by the slow pace of developments in Cairo and decided to press ahead with its own line of inquiry to try to move things forward.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

UK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NHL-Capitals sign Slovak defenseman Chara to one-year deal

Long-time Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara has agreed a one-year contract with the Washington Capitals, the NHL team said on Wednesday. The 43-year-old Slovak defenseman, who in 2011 became the second European-born captain to win the Stanl...

Brazil, under mounting pressure, eyes emergency use for AstraZeneca vaccine

Brazil will soon weigh emergency-use approval for AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine after Britain gave the green light on Wednesday, as the South American country was forced into making regulatory concessions to speed up its lagging immunizatio...

McConnell rules out $2,000 checks as Republican tensions with Trump rise

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday ruled out a vote on a bill to raise coronavirus relief checks to 2,000 from 600, likely killing the effort pushed by President Donald Trump. McConnell said on the Senate floor that ...

FACTBOX-Argentina approves abortion but what are the laws globally?

Corrects typo in 8th bullet point By Emma BathaLONDON, Dec 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Argentina became the first major country in Latin America to legalize abortion on Wednesday, permitting terminations up to 14 weeks, a triumph for wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020