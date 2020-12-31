Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ashok Gehlot slams Centre over agri protest, says farmers forced to welcome New Year out on roads

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led central government for not resolving the issue of agitating farmers and said that farmers are forced to welcome New Year out on roads, away from their homes.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:33 IST
Ashok Gehlot slams Centre over agri protest, says farmers forced to welcome New Year out on roads
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led central government for not resolving the issue of agitating farmers and said that farmers are forced to welcome New Year out on roads, away from their homes. "As 2020 is about to end and we are entering into New Year, the entire nation was waiting for a fruitful outcome of talks today between central government and farmers so that the agitating farmers could return to their homes to celebrate the New Year with their families happily," he tweeted.

"Unfortunately, the government didn't relent and the only outcome is another round of talks on January 4. It is sad that our farmer brothers and sisters, who are protesting would welcome New Year out on roads and away from homes. A sensitive, responsive govt would never let this happen!" Gehlot said in another tweet. Earlier in the day, Ministers of Rajasthan Cabinet held a meeting at Chief Minister's residence where it was decided that Pradesh Congress Committee will organise sit-in on January 3, 2021to express solidarity with the protesting farmers.

Rajasthan Congress will also launch a week-long campaign called 'Kisan Bachao- Desh Bachao' of January 5, 2021, under which ministers, legislators, public representatives, and party workers will go from village to village demanding to repeal of the three agriculture laws. At the conclusion of the seventh round of talks held in Delhi on Wednesday, the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stated that the next meeting will now be held on January 4.

"Today's talks were held in a very good environment and it concluded on a positive note. Consensus on two out of four issues was reached between both sides," Tomar said while speaking to media after the conclusion meeting. "Considering the chilly weather in Delhi, I have requested the farmer leaders to send home the elderly, women, and children. The next round of talks will be held on January 4," Tomar has said.

"The first issue was an ordinance related to the Environment. Unions were apprehensive about farmers being included along with stubble ones. Both sides agreed to farmers' exclusion," Union Minister said further. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Night curfew likely in Goa, says minister

The Goa government is likely to impose night curfew in the state on the lines of Delhi to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a state minister said on Thursday. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, however, did not specify when its implementation is...

Lord Ram idol desecrated in Andhra Pradesh, BJP stages protest

The idol of Lord Ram was allegedly desecrated at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district here on Tuesday following which a group of BJP workers staged a protest at the temple premises. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning. The priest...

Record COVID cases in Tokyo, heavy snow curtail New Year celebrations in Japan

New coronavirus infections in Tokyo hit a record high of more than 1,300 on Thursday raising fears of an explosion in cases, local media reported, and New Years Eve celebrations were curtailed as the country battles a third wave of the pand...

API sells entire 66 pc holding in Ansal IT City and Parks to Mahaluxmi Infrahome

Ansal Properties and Infrastructure API Ltd has offloaded its entire 66.24 per cent shareholding in subsidiary company Ansal IT City and Parks Ltd to Mahaluxmi Infrahome Pvt Ltd. This will reduce the companys debt on a consolidated basis by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020