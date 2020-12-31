Left Menu
Gangster Sukh Bikriwal arrested from Delhi's IGI Airport

Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday arrested wanted gangster Sukh Bikriwal from Indira Gandhi International Airport following his deportation from Dubai. Birkiwal is believed to be involved in targeted killings on the behest of Pakistan's ISI, sources said.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:47 IST
Sukh Bikriwal (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday arrested wanted gangster Sukh Bikriwal from Indira Gandhi International Airport following his deportation from Dubai. Birkiwal is believed to be involved in targeted killings on the behest of Pakistan's ISI, sources said. With his arrest security agencies are claiming a big success as he is believed to be involved in the killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Sandhu in Punjab.

Security agencies are likely to question Bikriwal regarding his Khalistani links soon, sources added. Police sources said that he can be involved in targeted killings at the behest of Pakistan's ISI. (ANI)

