Yuan up 6.5% vs dollar in 2020, set for first annual gain in three yrs

Yuan up 6.5% vs dollar in 2020, set for first annual gain in three yrsReuters | Shanghai | Updated: 31-12-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 14:15 IST
China's onshore spot yuan finished its domestic trading session at 6.5398 per dollar on Thursday, strengthening 6.5% against the greenback this year.
If the spot price finishes the late-night session at the domestic closing level, it will book its first annual gain in three years thanks to a weaker dollar, a widening yield gap between China and the United States, and China's coronavirus containment efforts.