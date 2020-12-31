Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi man, friend held for staging robbery to fund trip to Shimla to celebrate New Year

The accused have been identified as Faiz Ahmed Siddiqui and Mohammad Sadik 21, both residents of Jamia Nagar, they said.On Wednesday, information was received that a person was robbed of over Rs 1 lakh at knifepoint by four people near Mother Dairy, Janta Flats and the accused later fled towards Jasola, the police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 19:05 IST
Delhi man, friend held for staging robbery to fund trip to Shimla to celebrate New Year

A 22-year-old milk supplier was arrested along with a friend for allegedly staging a robbery to fund his trip to Shimla to celebrate New Year's Eve, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Faiz Ahmed Siddiqui and Mohammad Sadik (21), both residents of Jamia Nagar, they said.

On Wednesday, information was received that a person was robbed of over Rs 1 lakh at knifepoint by four people near Mother Dairy, Janta Flats and the accused later fled towards Jasola, the police said. Police rushed to the spot where Siddiqui, who had made the call, was found along with his brother Gulzar, a senior police officer said.

Siddiqui said he and his brother were supplying milk to shops on Wednesday. When they reached near Nala Pocket 11, Jasola, Gulzar went to the jungle to urinate. Meanwhile, four men, who came on a motorcycle and a scooter, arrived there and robbed him of Rs 1.36 lakh and his mobile phone at knifepoint and fled, he said. ''Police questioned Faiz and Gulzar separately and they both gave different versions of the incident. Gulzar said Faiz was constantly getting calls on his mobile phone from a number which he had saved as 'S','' Deputy Commissioner Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

After analysing the call details, it was found that Sadik was in contact with Siddiqui. It was also revealed that he was at the spot at the time of the incident, he said. Faiz told the police that he along with his friends had planned to visit Shimla on New Year's Eve. He did not have the money for the trip so he hatched the plan for the fake robbery with Sadik and handed over the money to him. Later, he made a call to the man he worked for, Naushad, telling him that he had been robbed, he added.

Sadik was arrested from his home and Rs 65,000 cash recovered from his possession, the police said..

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India starts exports of Moringa powder

India has started exports of Moringa powder, keeping in mind its rising global demand and nutritional properties, the commerce ministry said on Thursday. Two tonne of organic certified Moringa powder were sent to the US through air consignm...

Dhankhar prays for 'transparent, accountable' govt after 2021 Bengal Assembly polls

Taking a dig at Trinamool Congress TMC government, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday prayed for a transparent and accountable administration in the state after the 2021 Assembly polls. In an address to the state on the eve o...

Govt to establish permanent exhibition centres in MSME-Development Institutes

The government is planning to establish permanent exhibition centres in the premises of MSME-Development Institutes for wider market accessibility in consultation with India Trade Promotion Organization. In its year-end review, the Micro, S...

Shilpa Shetty Kundra expresses gratitude as she gazes last sunset of 2020

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Thursday expressed gratitude as she took a glance at the last sunset of the year. The Dhadkan actor on Instagram shared a picture of herself posing with the red and pinkish sky as she gazed at the sunset.She we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020