COVID-19: Sebi extends certain compliance timelines for trading, clearing members

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday extended timelines for compliance with certain regulatory requirements by trading members and clearing members in view of the prevailing situation due to the coronavirus pandemic. The deadline for maintaining call recordings of orders or instructions received from clients has now been extended till February 28, 2021.

As per the norms, KYC (Know Your Customer) application form and supporting documents of clients need to be uploaded on a system of KRA (KYC Registration Agency) within 10 days. In this regard, Sebi said the period of exclusion will be from January 1, 2021 to February 28, 2021. A 15-day period after February 28 will be given to clear the backlog.

Stock exchanges and clearing corporation have been asked to direct their members to clear the backlog, if any, by January 31, 2021, with regard to KYC application form and supporting documents of the clients to be uploaded on system of KRA by the members. The decision to extend timelines for compliance with regulatory requirements has been taken in view of the prevailing situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic and representation received from stock exchanges, Sebi said in a circular.