CRPF officer injured in firing by militants in J-K

Militants fired on a CRPF company in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, injuring an officer, police said. The militants opened fire on the C company of 89 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Sangam in Anantnag district, a police official said.

The official said sub-inspector Hardayal Yadav was injured in the firing. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the militants, he added.