Left Menu
Development News Edition

CRPF officer injured in firing by militants in J-K

Militants fired on a CRPF company in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, injuring an officer, police said. The militants opened fire on the C company of 89 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF at Sangam in Anantnag district, a police official said.The official said sub-inspector Hardayal Yadav was injured in the firing.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-12-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 19:42 IST
CRPF officer injured in firing by militants in J-K

Militants fired on a CRPF company in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, injuring an officer, police said. The militants opened fire on the C company of 89 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Sangam in Anantnag district, a police official said.

The official said sub-inspector Hardayal Yadav was injured in the firing. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the militants, he added.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president sees main COVID-19 vaccinations done by April

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that the main part of the vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus in Mexico will have be completed by April.I think that by April, the majority of us Mexicans, the most ...

India starts exports of Moringa powder

India has started exports of Moringa powder, keeping in mind its rising global demand and nutritional properties, the commerce ministry said on Thursday. Two tonne of organic certified Moringa powder were sent to the US through air consignm...

Dhankhar prays for 'transparent, accountable' govt after 2021 Bengal Assembly polls

Taking a dig at Trinamool Congress TMC government, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday prayed for a transparent and accountable administration in the state after the 2021 Assembly polls. In an address to the state on the eve o...

Govt to establish permanent exhibition centres in MSME-Development Institutes

The government is planning to establish permanent exhibition centres in the premises of MSME-Development Institutes for wider market accessibility in consultation with India Trade Promotion Organization. In its year-end review, the Micro, S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020