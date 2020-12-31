Guj: Navy Chief visits INS Dwarka; reviews security aspects

Chief of Naval staff Admiral Karambir Singh on Thursday visited INS Dwarka, Indian Navy's forward operating base at Okha in Gujarat, an official said. Admiral Singh was briefed by the Flag Officer Commanding Gujarat, Daman and Diu about maritime operations and security aspects relevant to Gujarat, Daman and Diu (GD&D) Naval Area, a release issued by the Defence PRO in Gujarat stated.

The Chief of Naval Staff also took stock of coastal surveillance initiatives by GD&D Area and interacted with personnel from Naval Station Okha and other units, it was stated. Appreciating the quality of work put in by the station, he encouraged the personnel to keep up the good work as INS Dwarka enters its Golden Jubilee year.

Admiral Singh also wished all personnel and families at GD&D Area the very best for the new year..