Kolkata: CBI conducts raids at premises of Trinamool Youth Congress leader Vinay Mishra

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted raids at the premises of Vinay Mishra, Trinamool Youth Congress (TMYC) general secretary.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 31-12-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 20:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted raids at the premises of Vinay Mishra, Trinamool Youth Congress (TMYC) general secretary. "The CBI has conducted raids at various locations in Kolkata in connection with alleged cattle smuggling case. The raids conducted included the premises of Trinamool Youth Congress general secretary, Vinay Mishra," according to an official statement by the CBI.

"A look-out notice has been issued against Mishra as he continues to be absconding", the statement added. Earlier, the CBI had arrested former Commandant, Border Security Force (BSF) in connection with an illegal cattle smuggling case.

On September 23, the CBI had filed a case against former Commandant of 36 BSF Batallion Satish Kumar and three others in connection with a case related to alleged cattle smuggling on the India-Bangladesh border. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

