Navy Chief Admiral Singh takes stock of operational preparedness in Arabian Sea

He also took stock of coastal surveillance initiatives in the areas and interacted with personnel from the Okha naval station and other units, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 20:55 IST
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh on Thursday took stock of Indian Navy's operational preparedness in the Arabian Sea during a visit to a key naval installation in Gujarat, officials said. Admiral Singh visited INS Dwarka which is a forward naval base at Okha in Gujarat.

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) was briefed about key operational matters by senior officials on overall maritime operations and security aspects relevant to Gujarat, Daman and Diu (GD&D) naval areas. He also took stock of coastal surveillance initiatives in the areas and interacted with personnel from the Okha naval station and other units, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

