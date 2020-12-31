Left Menu
Rajasthan govt promotes or upgrades pay scales of 50 IAS, 42 IPS, 20 IFS officers

Indian Administrative Service IAS officer Sudhansh Pant was promoted to chief secretary pay scale from the above super-time pay scale, according to orders issued by the state personnel department. According to the orders, 42 Indian Police Service IPS officers were promoted.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-12-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 22:21 IST
The Rajasthan government on Thursday promoted or upgraded the pay scales of 50 IAS, 42 IPS and 20 IFS officers.

The Rajasthan government on Thursday promoted or upgraded the pay scales of 50 IAS, 42 IPS and 20 IFS officers. Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sudhansh Pant was promoted to chief secretary pay scale from the above super-time pay scale, according to orders issued by the state personnel department. Four officers were promoted from super-time pay scale to the above super-time pay scale, while 12 were promoted from selection grade to the super-time scale, the orders stated

Similarly, 16 IAS officers were promoted from the junior administrative grade to the selection grade, seven were promoted from senior-time scale to junior administrative grade and 10 were promoted from junior scale to the senior-time scale, as per the orders. Of them, posts of seven officers -- Hemant Kumar Gera, Naveen Mahajan, Gayatri Rathore, Arushi A Malik, Gajanand Sharma, Rajan Vishal and Archna Singh -- were also upgraded. According to the orders, 42 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were promoted. Binita Thakur, Sachin Mittal and Sanjib Kumar Narjari were promoted from inspector general to additional director general, 10 officers were promoted from deputy inspector general (DIG) to inspector general and seven were promoted from selection grade to DIG

Twelve officers were promoted from junior administrative grade to selection grade, seven were promoted to junior administrative grade from senior-time scale and three were promoted from junior scale to senior-time scale, as per the orders. Similarly, 20 IFS officers were also promoted.

