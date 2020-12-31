MP: Four dead as truck hits car in Katni city

Four people were killed on Thursday when the car in which they were traveling was hit by a speeding truck on National Highway 7 here, police said. The deceased were identified as Rishabh Gupta, Kush Gupta, Priyank Suhane and car driver Dasharath Yadav.

All of them were local residents, said Kuthalathana police station in-charge Vipin Singh. All four died on the spot, he said, adding that the truck driver has been arrested and further probe is on.

