MP: Four dead as truck hits car in Katni city
Four people were killed on Thursday when the car in which they were traveling was hit by a speeding truck on National Highway 7 here, police said. The deceased were identified as Rishabh Gupta, Kush Gupta, Priyank Suhane and car driver Dasharath Yadav.All of them were local residents, said Kuthalathana police station in-charge Vipin Singh.PTI | Katni | Updated: 31-12-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 22:22 IST
All of them were local residents, said Kuthalathana police station in-charge Vipin Singh. All four died on the spot, he said, adding that the truck driver has been arrested and further probe is on.
