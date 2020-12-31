Left Menu
Andhra records 338 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh has reported 338 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths, according to the official on Thursday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 31-12-2020 23:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh has reported 338 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths, according to the official on Thursday. The state COVID nodal officer stated that in the last 24 hours, 61,148 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh and 338 of them were detected COVID positive.

With this, the total number of cases in the state has increased to 8,82,286. At present, there are 3,262 active cases. As many as 328 persons were recovered during the same period, taking the total recoveries to 8,71,916. The death toll has mounted to 7,108.

India registered 21,821 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases has reached 1,02,66,674, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The tally of active cases stands at 2,57,656, while the total recoveries have reached 98,60,280.

In another achievement, the active cases have drastically declined to 2.57 lakh. The total positive cases of the country are 2,57,656 and now comprise merely 2.51 per cent of the total cases. (ANI)

