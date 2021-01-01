Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nashville assessing building damage from Christmas bombing

Officials are continuing to asses building damage caused by the Christmas Day bombing as law enforcement officials on Thursday allowed media outlets the first opportunity to survey the downtown Nashville explosion site. The federal government is reviewing the request.The explosion, which took place in the heart of the Nashvilles historic downtown, killed the bomber, injured several people and damaged dozens of buildings.

PTI | Nashville | Updated: 01-01-2021 04:29 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 04:29 IST
Nashville assessing building damage from Christmas bombing

Officials are continuing to asses building damage caused by the Christmas Day bombing as law enforcement officials on Thursday allowed media outlets the first opportunity to survey the downtown Nashville explosion site. The photos show blown out windows, debris spilling out of buildings onto sidewalks and a dark crater where the bomb directly went off.

''Our priority is to try to make residents and businesses whole and Metro is working to get business owners and residents back into their properties as quickly as possible and to assist those who've lost their jobs,'' Mayor John Cooper told reporters earlier that day. City officials hoped to finish their assessment of the structural damage of the 41 affected buildings by Thursday.

That same day, the FBI on social media announced that two missing cats, Martin and Molly, had been reunited with their owners after one was found under blankets on a bed and the other found on top of a closet. Gov. Bill Lee has asked the White House for an emergency declaration to free up money and resources to impacted business owners. The federal government is reviewing the request.

The explosion, which took place in the heart of the Nashville's historic downtown, killed the bomber, injured several people and damaged dozens of buildings. Federal officials are continuing to investigate the motive of the man they identified as the bomber, 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner..

TRENDING

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

New research may explain severe virus attacks on lungs

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Islamic state claims knife attack in capital of Russia’s southern Chechnya

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a knife attack on police on Monday in the capital of Russias southern Chechnya region, Al-Naba newspaper affiliated with the group said on Friday. It made the claim without providing any evidence...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Falcons working virtually after positive COVID-19 testThe Atlanta Falcons were working from home Thursday morning after a positive COVID-19 test. The organization was informed of one pos...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. After a year like no other, New Yorks Times Square empties out on New Years EveOnly a handful of invited guests, including health care workers and others from the front lines of the...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Ontario finance minister resigns amid outrage over Caribbean holidayOntarios Finance Minister Rod Phillips resigned on Thursday after public outrage over a Caribbean vacation he took earl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021