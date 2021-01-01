Left Menu
Development News Edition

Criminal shot dead by associate in UP: police

A suspected criminal was allegedly killed by his associate in Uttar Pradeshs Ballia district, police said on Friday. Sonu Singh 25 had a heated debate with his Abhishek Singh over some issue at Chand Diar village on Thursday night, following which the latter opened fire on him and fled, Bairiya police station incharge Sanjay Tripathi said.A case has been registered against Abhishek Singh on the complaint of Sonu Singhs grandfather and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer said.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 01-01-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 12:24 IST
Criminal shot dead by associate in UP: police
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A suspected criminal was allegedly killed by his associate in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Friday. Sonu Singh (25) had a heated debate with his Abhishek Singh over some issue at Chand Diar village on Thursday night, following which the latter opened fire on him and fled, Bairiya police station incharge Sanjay Tripathi said.

A case has been registered against Abhishek Singh on the complaint of Sonu Singh's grandfather and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer said. Ten cases, including that of murder and loot, were pending against Sonu Singh in Bihar. Efforts are on to nab the suspect, he added. PTI CORR SAB HMB

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: COVID-19 vaccine dry run to be conducted tomorrow in 4 districts

As the country awaits a Coronavirus vaccine, the Maharashtra Health Department will conduct a dry run tomorrow in four districts of the state to ensure effective preparedness for its rollout. The districts of Pune, Nagpur, Jalna, and Nandur...

Ladakh reports 19 new COVID cases

A total of 19 new COVID-19 cases and 12 discharges were reported from the Union Territory of Ladakh on Thursday. Department of Information and Public Relations, Ladakh reported that 12 out of 19 positive samples were received by Chief Medic...

PM lays foundation stone of Light House Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India GHTC-India at six sites across six states, a programme that seeks to build over 1,000 houses each i...

Coronavirus overshadows Japan's New Year's Day festivities

New Years Day is the biggest holiday in Japans calendar, but this years festivities have been subdued following record highs in new coronavirus cases nationwide and calls from the government to stay home. Japans Emperor Naruhito appealed to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021