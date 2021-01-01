Criminal shot dead by associate in UP: police
A suspected criminal was allegedly killed by his associate in Uttar Pradeshs Ballia district, police said on Friday. Sonu Singh 25 had a heated debate with his Abhishek Singh over some issue at Chand Diar village on Thursday night, following which the latter opened fire on him and fled, Bairiya police station incharge Sanjay Tripathi said.A case has been registered against Abhishek Singh on the complaint of Sonu Singhs grandfather and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer said.PTI | Ballia | Updated: 01-01-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 12:24 IST
A suspected criminal was allegedly killed by his associate in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Friday. Sonu Singh (25) had a heated debate with his Abhishek Singh over some issue at Chand Diar village on Thursday night, following which the latter opened fire on him and fled, Bairiya police station incharge Sanjay Tripathi said.
A case has been registered against Abhishek Singh on the complaint of Sonu Singh's grandfather and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer said. Ten cases, including that of murder and loot, were pending against Sonu Singh in Bihar. Efforts are on to nab the suspect, he added. PTI CORR SAB HMB
